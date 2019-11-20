Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Brought up to big club
The Capitals promoted Lewington from their AHL affiliate Wednesday.
Washington only had six defensemen on its roster prior to Lewington's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth on the back end Wednesday against the Rangers. The 24-year-old has gone scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating in six appearances with the Capitals this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Summoned to The Show•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Makes season debut•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Demoted back to minors•
-
Capitals' Tyler Lewington: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.