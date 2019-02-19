Arthur Kaliyev: Top prospect for 2019 draft
Kaliyev scored twice and added an assist in OHL Hamilton's 7-5 win over Barrie on Monday.
One of the top prospects available for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Kaliyev now has 47 goals in 57 games for the Bulldogs. The 60-goal mark is not of the question for the Staten Island native. Kaliyev has caught some flack in scouting circles due to the fact he is viewed by many to be a one-dimensional sniper, but his size (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) and world-class shot will make him a high selection come draft night. He is your classic high-risk/high-reward prospect.
