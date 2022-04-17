Meyers scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina.

Meyers, who was playing for the University of Minnesota two weeks ago, signed a contact with Colorado earlier in the week and made his NHL debut Saturday. The goal should help him remember the debut as will being named the game's third star. The 23-year-old opened at center on the fourth line and scored the Avalanche's fourth goal. Meyers also won 63 percent of his faceoffs (10 of 16), including all five in the offensive zone.