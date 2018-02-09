Comeau (upper body) is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Hurricanes, Adrian Dater of BSNDenver.com reports.

Comeau's been a solid bottom-six contributor for Colorado this campaign, notching 10 goals and 22 points in 53 contests, but he doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a viable option in most fantasy formats. If he's unable to go against Carolina, A.J. Greer will likely take his spot in the lineup.