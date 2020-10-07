Barron was drafted 25th overall by the Avalanche at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Barron is a beautiful skater -- there's no other way to describe it. He dropped a bit because he underwent thoracic outlet surgery this past season and only returned in late February. Scouts just didn't see enough of him. Barron's wheels are a perfect fit with the fast-paced Avs and so are his smarts. He probably won't be a high-scoring defender, but he'll be a second-pairing minute muncher for a Stanley Cup champion.