Avalanche's Matthew Stienburg: Cornell commit joins Avs

Stienburg was drafted 63rd overall by the Avalanche at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is the most off-the-board selection of Day 2 up to this point, but when you have one of the best rosters in the NHL and had the fourth-overall pick in this year's draft, you can take risks like this one. Set to go to Cornell University this fall, Stienburg was the No. 133 ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. A bout of Osteomyelitis which resulted in a pair of surgeries really limited his chances of being a high draft selection. He has offensive talent, so if Stienburg can come back healthy there is no reason to think he won't be able to help the Big Red this season.