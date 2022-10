Maltsev had two shots on net and won all three faceoffs over 6:43 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

Maltsev was recalled by the Avalanche in time to make the trip east for his season debut. He skated on the fourth line, a unit that's not yet established, as head coach Jared Bednar tried multiple combinations, and been given little TOI early in the season. Tuesday's on-ice usage did not deviate from the pattern. Maltsev and his mates had just two third-period shifts.