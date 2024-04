Kovalenko was recalled from AHL Colorado on Sunday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Kovalenko is an intriguing prospect who tallied 11 goals and 35 points in 42 games in the KHL this season. He may be simply a depth option for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old winger deployed in a bottom-six role at some point in the postseason.