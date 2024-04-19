Behrens signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Avalanche on Friday.

Behrens' contract kicks in at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, so he'll join the Eagles -- Colorado's AHL squad -- on an amateur tryout contract for now. The 21-year-old blueliner was a second-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the last three years with the University of Denver and totaled 31 points in 44 games this season while leading the school to a National Championship victory. Behrens will almost certainly make his NHL debut next season and could be on the team's Opening Night roster.