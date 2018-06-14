Blackhawks' Ivan Nalimov: Seeking opportunity with another NHL franchise
Nalimov, who was Chicago's 2014 sixth-round (179th overall) draft selection, would like for the Blackhawks to trade his contract rights to another organization, The Athletic reports.
As noted in the report, the Russian is stuck behind five other goalies in Chicago's system, and it'll be difficult for Nalimov to realize his goal of reaching the NHL anytime soon so long as he remains property of the Original Six franchise. The 24-year-old goalie split time between the KHL's Vladivostok Admiral and Ufa Salavat Yulayev last season, posting a cumulative 10-10-2 record, 2.28 GAA and .934 save percentage over 23 games. If he doesn't get his wish of moving on to another NHL club, then Nalimov could continue honing his craft in the Russian league.
