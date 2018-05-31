Blackhawks' Jacob Nilsson: Procures one-year deal with Blackhawks
Nilsson agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on a one-year contract Thursday.
Nilsson has spent the past five seasons honing his craft in Sweden. He recorded 20 goals and 22 assists over 46 games for Mora IK in 2016-17 only to tail off precipitously this past season based on an output of eight goals and 10 helpers over 40 contests. Turning 25 years old in October, Nilsson will focus on adjusting to the North American brand of hockey. He probably won't be considered for fantasy hockey purposes in the near future since he's untested in this region.
