Chicago assigned Teply to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Teply recently appeared in five games for Team Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship tournament, picking up two assists over that span. The 2019 fourth-round pick spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice, racking up 29 goals and 63 points in 53 games. He's likely at least a year or two away from making an impact at the NHL level.