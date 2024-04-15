Brindley inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Monday.

Brindley's contract will kick in with immediate effect, setting him up to make his NHL debut versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The 19-year-old center is coming off a fantastic season with the University of Michigan in which he tallied 25 goals and 28 helpers in 40 contests. While the 2023 34th overall pick will get into his first NHL game Tuesday, he's far from a lock for the Opening Night roster coming out of training camp this fall.