McKown recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Making his NHL debut, the 20-year-old center helped set up Eric Robinson for the last of Columbus's four second-period goals. McKown should get consistent ice time over the final weeks of the schedule with Cole Sillinger back in AHL Cleveland and Patrik Laine (triceps) potentially done for the season, especially if he keeps showing out at the dot -- McKown won seven of his first nine NHL faceoffs Friday.