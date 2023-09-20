Dumais led all scorers with eight points (four goals and four assists) in three games during the Traverse City Prospect Tournament, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official website reports.

Taken in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, Dumais has looked like a steal at times since his selection and is coming off the best QMJHL season in nearly two decades, as his 140 points (54 goals, 86 helpers) is the most the Q has seen since Alexander Radulov's 152 in 2005-06 and Sidney Crosby's 168 in 2004-05. Dumais' 5-foot-8 frame is a concern when it comes to his offensive skills translating to the NHL, but his skating has improved significantly since he was drafted and his vision and hockey IQ are elite. "Off the chart IQ," Traverse City teammate Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 draft, said after the tournament. "If I can't even see him, I'm still ready for a pass. He sees a lot of things I don't, and I just have to be ready for a pass. He's a really strong kid. He plays like he's a lot bigger than he is. He's got one of the best hockey brains I've ever played with, so being out there with him has been really special." Dumais still has a year of junior eligibility left and the 19-year-old would need a waiver to play in the AHL this season, but the Blue Jackets haven't ruled out applying for one -- or even keeping him on the NHL roster if he shows out in training camp.