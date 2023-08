Schnarr signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Schnarr has yet to make his NHL debut. He split the 2022-23 campaign between AHL Laval and Ontario, registering a combined nine points over 45 appearances. The 24-year-old forward is unlikely to make the NHL roster out of camp, even with the Blue Jackets' lack of established talent.