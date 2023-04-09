site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Dmitri Samorukov: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
Samorukov was reassigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday.
Samorukov averaged 14:53 of ice time with a minus-1 rating over two games with the Blues. The 23-year-old has 20 points in 66 AHL appearances.
