Snuggerud will return to the University of Minnesota for the 2023-24 season, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reports Tuesday.

Snuggerud put together a fantastic rookie campaign for the Gophers that ended with an overtime loss to Quinnipiac in the National Title game. In 40 games for the U of M this year, the 18-year-old Minneapolis native racked up 21 goals and 29 assists. Selected by St. Louis with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud could be in line to make the immediate jump to the NHL level if he builds upon his impressive rookie numbers next year.