Scandella (lower body) won't play Sunday against the Bruins, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Scandella departed Saturday's contest with a lower-body injury and will sit again Sunday. Rookie Matt Kessel would make his NHL debut in Scandella's place if Robert Bortuzzo is also unavailable. The 33-year-old Scandella has two points (a goal and an assist) and a plus-2 rating in 20 games this season.