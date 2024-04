Johannesson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.

Johannesson produced 11 goals and 27 points in 43 regular-season contests for Orebro HK of the SHL in 2023-24. He also added one goal in three playoff outings. Johannesson was originally selected with the No. 176 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by Columbus.