Richard scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

He beat David Rittich midway through the second period to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead, but the home squad let it slip through their fingers. Richard has never been able to carve out a regular role in the NHL and may not be around for long in Boston, but the 27-year-old is having another productive campaign in the AHL with 19 goals and 38 points in 41 games for Providence.