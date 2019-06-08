Bruins' Chris Wagner: Could return for Game 7
Wagner (forearm) could be available if the series extends to a Game 7.
Wagner seemed likely to miss the remainder of the playoffs when coach Bruce Cassidy declared him "out for a while" earlier in the postseason, but a win Sunday could put the winger back on the table Wednesday. For that to happen, the Bruins would need to steal Game 6 in St. Louis.
