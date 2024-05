Engstrom agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Friday.

Engstrom saw action in 51 games for Swedish club Rogle BK in which he generated four goals and 18 assists before adding another four assists in 15 postseason contests. Even with his contract in hand, the 20-year-old defenseman is far from a lock to make the jump to North America next year and could spend another season developing in his native Sweden.