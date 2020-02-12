Canadiens' Jordan Harris: Scores Beanpot winner
Harris scored a power-play goal in double-overtime Monday to give Northeastern University its third consecutive Beanpot title, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The Beanpot tournament features four of the major hockey schools in the Boston area -- Northeastern, Harvard, Boston University and Boston College. Harris, the Canadiens' third-round draft pick (71st overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft, is a sophomore defenseman for the Huskies. He has three goals, 14 assists and is plus-4 in 25 games in 2019-20. As a freshman last year, he was 1-12-13 in 29 games while finishing plus-21.
