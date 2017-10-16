Canucks' Alexander Edler: Designated for IR
Edler (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
With Edler set to miss 4-to-6 weeks, it should come as no surprise to find him on IR. The Canucks will likely use the extra roster spot for a replacement for Loui Eriksson (knee) -- who is expected to miss approximately 10 days. Newly acquired Derrick Pouliot figures to slot into the third pairing while the veteran Edler is sidelined.
