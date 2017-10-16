Play

Canucks' Alexander Edler: Designated for IR

Edler (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

With Edler set to miss 4-to-6 weeks, it should come as no surprise to find him on IR. The Canucks will likely use the extra roster spot for a replacement for Loui Eriksson (knee) -- who is expected to miss approximately 10 days. Newly acquired Derrick Pouliot figures to slot into the third pairing while the veteran Edler is sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories