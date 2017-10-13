Canucks' Alexander Edler: Exits Thursday's game with injury
Edler (lower body) has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against the Jets, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
The severity of Edler's ailment remains unknown, but if he's unable to go Saturday, Derrick Pouliot will likely slot into Vancouver's lineup against the Flames. The Canucks' should release an update on Edler's status ahead of puck drop Saturday evening.
