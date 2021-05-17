Edler notched an assist, four blocked shots, two shots on net and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Edler helped out on the game-tying goal by Brock Boeser at 17:58 of the third period. That and his solid-as-always defense would have made for a decent game. Edler unfortunately deflected an Elias Lindholm pass into his own net in overtime for the decisive goal. The 35-year-old blueliner has just eight assists to go with 118 blocked shots, 80 hits, 99 shots on net and 56 PIM through 51 contests.