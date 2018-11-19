Canucks' Alexander Edler: Set to travel with team
Edler (lower body) will join the team for its upcoming three-game road trip through California.
With Edler making the trip, it could open the door for him to suit up during the swing through the Golden State -- although the team didn't provide a specific timeline for his recovery, so it could just be for the purpose of practicing with the full squad. If he does crack the lineup, the blueliner will need to first be activated off injured reserve.
