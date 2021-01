Edler (upper body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Thursday's game against Montreal, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Edler suffered the injury in Wednesday's game, and his timetable for a return remains unclear. Along with Edler, Travis Hamonic (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, so the defensive core will be down two players. Look for Brogan Rafferty, Jalen Chatfield and Olli Juolevi to all enter the lineup for Thursday's game.