Hamonic provided an assist, five blocked shots and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Hamonic earned the secondary helper on Tanner Pearson's game-winning goal in the third period. The 30-year-old Hamonic has four assists through 23 games. He's been better on defense with 56 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-1 rating while logging minutes on the second pairing.