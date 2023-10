Priskie was placed on waivers by the Capitals on Sunday, per Chris Johnston of TSN.

Priskie signed a two-way deal with Washington in the offseason after spending the 2022-23 campaign with Buffalo and Anaheim in the AHL. The 27-year-old defenseman last played in the NHL in 2021 with Florida, where he was held scoreless in four games. Priskie will start the year in a depth role with AHL Hershey, should he clear waivers.