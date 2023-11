McIlrath was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Saturday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

The Capitals activated Joel Edmundson (hand) from long-term injured reserve, necessitating the reassignment of McIlrath to the AHL. McIlrath managed to play in one game, picking up a five-minute fighting major in a 3-0 win over Vegas on Tuesday. McIlrath had three assists and 23 PIM in 11 AHL games before his recall.