Haman-Aktell was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday.

Haman-Aktell has only played six games with the big club this year, recording one assist to go along with 11 hits and five blocked shots. The 25-year-old has also registered two goals and nine assists in 55 games with Hershey in 2023-24. The Capitals are dealing with several injuries on the blue line, so Haman-Aktell could slot onto the third pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk for Tuesday's Game 3 against the Rangers.