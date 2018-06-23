Capitals' Kody Clark: Drafted by Washington in Round 2
Clark was drafted 47th overall by the Capitals at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Kody's father Wendel played 793 NHL games and scored 330 goals and for that reason alone it's surprising that the younger Clark's biggest issue is a lack of hockey sense. Kody plays with the same determination as his dad and he has enough natural ability to put points on the board, but because he doesn't think the game that well he struggles with positioning and covering his defensive assignments. Clark doesn't project as your typical grinder and he probably doesn't have the hockey sense to fill a top-six role as a pro. Washington can only hope this is an issue that rectifies itself with better coaching over time.
