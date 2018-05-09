Capitals' Maximilian Kammerer: Joining Caps organization
Kammerer signed a three-year, entry-level contract worth $2.61 million Wednesday.
Kammerer is an undrafted 21-year-old forward who spent the past two seasons with Dusseldorfer EG in his native Germany. After recording 15 goals and 26 points, and being named Rookie of the Year in 2016-17, Kammerer followed that up by improving his point total to 31 during 2017-18. Kammerer has played just 40 games in a North American league, all of which came with the WHL's Regina Pats in 2013-14, so it's likely that he'll require some seasoning in the minors before he's seriously considered for a spot with the Caps.
