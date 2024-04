Gibson was loaned to AHL Hershey on Monday.

Gibson spent most of the 2023-24 regular season with ECHL South Carolina, posting a 22-14-6 record with a 2.56 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 42 appearances. He also went 2-0-0 in two AHL outings, surrendering four goals on 47 shots. Gibson will probably serve as a depth option during Hershey's AHL playoff run.