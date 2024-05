Leonard will represent Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Leonard is coming off a tremendous freshman campaign with Boston College in which he tallied 31 goals and 60 points in 41 games. The 19-year-old winger has committed to returning to the NCAA ranks for the 2024-25 season, but his all-around game projects well at the NHL level whenever he decides to turn pro.