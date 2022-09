Rowney (lower body) agreed to terms on a one-year contract with German club Lowen Frankfurt on Monday.

Rowney played in just 26 games for the Red Wings last season in which he averaged just 10:40 of ice time and garnered a mere six points. The Stanley Cup winner will head overseas which could mark the end of his NHL career. If that's the case, Rowney will eventually retire having logged 249 games for Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Detroit.