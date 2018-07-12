Thomas inked a deal with Roble BK of the Swedish league on Thursday.

Since being taken in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft (Rangers), Thomas has spent the bulk of his time in the minors, although he does have 27 NHL appearances under his belt. Playing on a minor-league deal last season, the winger racked up 34 points in 51 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 26-year-old will now test his luck in Europe -- his first stint overseas.