Thomas inked a one-year contract with KooKoo (Finland) on Thursday.

Thomas last saw action in the NHL back in 2015-16 when he made one appearance for the Coyotes. After two years playing overseas, the 2010 second-round pick is unlikely to make his way back to North America and figures to eventually retire having played in 27 NHL games for the Rangers, Canadiens and Coyotes in which he garnered one goal and two assists. Thomas also played in six games for Canada in the 2018 Olympics when NHL players were unavailable.