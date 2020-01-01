Play

Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Sent down to minors

Ness was demoted to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Ness was a healthy scratch in four of the Yotes' previous five contests, so his move to the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. The defender will log significantly more ice time with the Roadrunners, which will certainly help his long-term development. With the available roster spot, the team promoted Kyle Capobianco.

