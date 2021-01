The Coyotes added Ness to their taxi squad from AHL Tucson on Tuesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, so Ness will be on hand as an emergency option for the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old blueliner picked up one assist in 24 games with the Coyotes last campaign.