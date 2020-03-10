Coyotes' Aaron Ness: Designated for waivers
Ness was placed on waivers by the Coyotes on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Ness' potential demotion could be an indication that Jacob Chychrun (hip) will be ready to play in Thursday's clash with Vancouver. Assuming he clears, the 29-year-old Ness will rejoin AHL Tucson where he has registered two goals, seven helpers and 14 PIM in 17 appearances this season.
