Raty notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Raty made his NHL debut Wednesday, logging 11:45 of ice time in a bottom-six role. He helped out on a Matias Maccelli tally in the second period. Raty has 43 points in 54 outings with AHL Tucson and will likely be reassigned to the minor-league team soon to help its AHL playoff campaign.