Raty was elevated from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Raty's promotion could be an indication that one or both of Nick Bjugstad (upper body) or Barrett Hayton (lower body) will not be an option to face the Oilers on Wednesday. If the 22-year-old Raty does get into Wednesday's contest, it would mark his NHL debut after having spent the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors with the Roadrunners.