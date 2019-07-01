Coyotes' Andy Miele: Reunites with Coyotes
Miele signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Monday.
It's not often that you see a player take his talents overseas only to lobby for another shot at the NHL, but Miele's chances of evolving into a full-time player with the Coyotes are slim to none considering he hasn't seen top-level play since the 2013-14 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...