Miele signed a one-year contract with Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Miele will be back with the Torpedo for which he played back in 2018-19 and notched 32 points in 61 contests. Playing with AHL Tucson this year, the 32-year-old center garnered 15 goals and 33 assists in 58 appearances. Over the course of his career, Miele saw action in just 15 NHL outings, the last of which came back in 2013-14 and likely has played his last game in the NHL.