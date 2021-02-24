Gauthier was promoted to Arizona's taxi squad Wednesday.
Gauthier has yet to make his Coyotes debut, but he drew into 61 games with the Maple Leafs last season, picking up 12 points over that span. He'll be on hand as an emergency option for Wednesday's game against Anaheim.
