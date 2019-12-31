Coyotes' Michael Chaput: Recalled from minors
The Coyotes recalled Chaput from AHL Tucson on Monday.
The 27-year-old got his name called to the big club for his second stint this season, however, he's failed to suit up in game action. Chaput has had a nice season in the minors, registering 10 goals and 15 points in 22 AHL games. His first chance to suit up in NHL action this season is Tuesday against St. Louis, but barring injury, he'll likely be stuck in the press box.
