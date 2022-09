Chaput signed with Barys Astana in the KHL, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

Chaput recorded 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 57 games last season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 30-year-old Chaput has scored six goals with 16 assists in 182 career NHL contests. The move to the KHL will likely signal the end of his North American playing career.